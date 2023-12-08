Friday, December 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
ISTB12-ASU-Mesa-AZ
The 173,194-square-foot Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 12 at Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus in Mesa is slated for completion in November 2025.
ArizonaCivicDevelopmentLife SciencesWestern

McCarthy Building Cos. Breaks Ground on $185M Science, Technology Building at ASU’s Polytechnic Campus in Mesa

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — McCarthy Building Co., as general contractor, and SmithGroup, as designer, have broken ground on Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 12 (ISTB12), a $185 million project at Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus in Mesa.

The multi-level research and education building will provide a centralized location for Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering’s new School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks.

The 173,194-square-foot building will consist of three floors and 128,828 programmable square feet for office, meeting, industrial, research and collaboration spaces. The facility will also offer specific spaces and labs specializing in additive manufacturing; robotics for smart manufacturing and industry automation; cyber manufacturing and operations research; semiconductor manufacturing; and manufacturing systems for the energy sector.

Completion is slated for November 2025. Partners on the project include WOODPATEL, PK Associates and Speedie & Associates, as well as additional integrated design services performed by SmithGroup, including MEP engineering, lab planning and landscape architecture.

You may also like

Fore Property Co. Divests of 310-Unit Cuvee Multifamily...

MG Properties Buys Bear Valley Park Apartments in...

Seven Hills Realty Trust Arranges $29M Refinancing for...

NR Martens Starts Construction of 278,000 SF Industrial...

Job Growth, Tourism Create Opportunities for Northern Nevada...

Trademark to Develop 321-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown...

Hunt Midwest, Boyd+Mox Complete 251,388 SF Speculative Industrial...

Woda Cooper, Housing Services Alliance Open Affordable Seniors...

U-Haul to Open 168,400 SF Self-Storage Facility in...