McCarthy Building Cos. Breaks Ground on $185M Science, Technology Building at ASU’s Polytechnic Campus in Mesa

MESA, ARIZ. — McCarthy Building Co., as general contractor, and SmithGroup, as designer, have broken ground on Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 12 (ISTB12), a $185 million project at Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus in Mesa.

The multi-level research and education building will provide a centralized location for Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering’s new School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks.

The 173,194-square-foot building will consist of three floors and 128,828 programmable square feet for office, meeting, industrial, research and collaboration spaces. The facility will also offer specific spaces and labs specializing in additive manufacturing; robotics for smart manufacturing and industry automation; cyber manufacturing and operations research; semiconductor manufacturing; and manufacturing systems for the energy sector.

Completion is slated for November 2025. Partners on the project include WOODPATEL, PK Associates and Speedie & Associates, as well as additional integrated design services performed by SmithGroup, including MEP engineering, lab planning and landscape architecture.