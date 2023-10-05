Thursday, October 5, 2023
The five-story Friese Family Tower at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center features 200,000 square feet of medical office space.
McCarthy Building Cos. Completes 200,000 SF Patient Tower at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

by Amy Works

TARZANA, CALIF. — McCarthy Building Cos. has completed the construction of the Friese Family Tower, five-story patient tower at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana. The tower is named for the Daniel Friese family in recognition of their $50 million donation to the building’s construction.

The 200,000-square-foot facility features 150 private patient rooms; an expanded emergency department; a pharmacy with a pneumatic tubing system; a pediatric unit with a playroom for younger patients and a dedicated room for adolescent patients; a cardiovascular unit; critical care unit; and a progressive care unit.

The Friese Family Tower also features visitor waiting rooms on all levels and recliners and sleeper sofas in all patient rooms.

Perkins & Will designed the facility, which McCarthy Building Cos. constructed.

