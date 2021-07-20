McCarthy Building Cos. Completes 96-Bed Care Tower at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Healthcare, Western

Located in Chandler, Ariz., the new patient-care tower at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center features 96 beds and a new main entrance and lobby for the hospital. (Rendering courtesy of McCarthy Building Cos.)

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — McCarthy Building Cos. and Devenney Group Architects, together serving as the design-build team, have completed Tower D, a patient-care tower at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler. The new facility is scheduled to open to patients in early August.

Tower D will serve as the hospital’s main entrance and add 96 patient-care beds, bringing Chandler Regional’s total bed count to 429. The first floor houses the new main hospital entrance and lobby, patient admitting, cardiac rehabilitation, ambulatory therapy unit, gift shop and chapel. The second floor features a surgery registration area, pre-operation and post-anesthesia care units, and 24 thoracic patient rooms. The third and four floors house 36 intensive care rooms and 36 standard patient units, respectively. The fifth floor is shell space for future patient-care beds, while the basement houses the pharmacy, materials management department and a loading dock.

Additionally, the construction project included a new parking structure with additional surface parking to accommodate more than 1,100 vehicles, along with renovations to existing space that will allow for eight new surgical suites and an expansion of outpatient services and operational departments.

The design-build team will remain on site through spring 2020 to complete the renovations of existing spaces and a garden.

The project team includes WSP, Stantec, RVi, Buehler Engineering, Cannon & Wendt Electrical Co., TDIndustries, The Berg Group and Schuff Steel Management Co.