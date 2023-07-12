McCarthy Building Cos. Expands Presence in San Diego with 30,000 SF Office Lease

SAN DIEGO — McCarthy Building Cos. is strengthening its presence in the San Diego market with a 30,000-square-foot lease at One Paseo, a newly developed mixed-use campus.

McCarthy, known for its construction projects in the area, has chosen a prime location surrounded by retail and dining options for its new office. McCarthy’s new office space features modern design and amenities to support its construction and preconstruction services.

JLL’s Nicole Winters, Shawn Lorentzen and Scott Wetzel represented McCarthy in the transaction.