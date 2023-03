DENVER — McCarthy Building Cos. has leased a 13,000-square-foot space at One Platte in Denver.

The newly developed, 250,402-square-foot office building is located at 1701 Platte St. The new space will allow McCarthy to expand and relocate within the Denver market. The company has been an active player in the market since the mid-1970s.

JLL’s David Shirazi, Janessa Biller and Scott Wetzel represented McCarthy in the lease. Newmark represented the landlord, Shorenstein.