HOUSTON — McCarthy Building Cos. has signed a 38,230-square-foot office lease at 2200 Post Oak in Houston’s Galleria District. The St. Louis-based general contractor plans to move into the 22-story, 326,200-square-foot building, which is currently being renovated, next year. Brad Fricks and Adam Ross of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Masaveu Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Scott Wetzel and Beau Bellow of JLL represented the tenant.