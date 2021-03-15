McCarthy Building Cos. Starts Construction of 351,000 SF Banner Gateway Medical Center Tower in Gilbert, Arizona

The $243 million, 351,000-square-foot expansion and renovation at Banner Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, Ariz., will include a 208,500-square-foot patient tower. (Rendering courtesy of McCarthy Building Cos.)

GILBERT, ARIZ. — McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on the $243 million expansion and renovation of Banner Gateway Medical Center Tower and Emergency Department in Gilbert. The 351,000-square-foot expansion nearly doubles the size of the medical center campus, which is located at 1900 N. Higley Road.

The expansion includes a five-story, 208,500-square-foot patient tower offering 109 patient beds with the ability to increase capacity by an additional 72 to 358 total beds once the shell space it built out. The project also includes a three-level, 85,000-square-foot expansion to the diagnostics and treatment building on the campus’ west side, including an expansion to the Emergency Department, as well as a two-level expansion to the existing diagnostics and treatment building on the campus’ east side.

The expansion addresses the need for women and infant care, including labor, delivery, postpartum and new neonatal intensive care unit, as well as creating additional space for inpatient cancer care by Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Additionally, the project includes the construction of two surface parking lots, adding approximately 690 new parking spaces for visitor and staff use, as well as upgrades to the existing Central Utility Plant. Also, approximately 40,000 square feet of additional renovation work is planned within the existing medical center during the final phase of the project.

Construction on the tower expansion began in February 2021, with completion slated for first-quarter 2023. Completion for the campus renovation work and parking lot additions is scheduled for 2024.

The project team includes SmithGroup, Dibble Engineering, PK Associates, Field Verified, AmFab Steel, MKB, AROK, Buesing Excavation, Delta Electric, Foothills Fire, KT Fab, Otis Elevators, Stafford Crane, SwissLog, TD Industries and Walters & Wolf.