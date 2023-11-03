Friday, November 3, 2023
McCarthy Building Cos. Starts Construction of $428M Triton Center at UC San Diego Campus

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — McCarthy Building Cos. has broken ground on Triton Center at the University of California San Diego campus. Designed by LMN Architects, the 400,000-square-foot property is the grand entrance to the university and blends art, culture, entertainment and student academic resources. The project is estimated to cost a total $428 million.

Triton Center will include four separate buildings that will house the unversity’s Welcome and Alumni Center, a multi-purpose facility with a 500-person event space and art gallery; gathering spaces and offices for Global Initiatives programs; a student health, mental health and well-being clinic; student academic resources; a mix of retail and restaurant spaces; and a parking structure.

Completion is slated for 2026.

