McCarthy Building Tops Out 161,200 SF Academic Building at San Jose State University

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — McCarthy Building Cos., in collaboration with FLAD Architects, has topped out the Interdisciplinary Science Building (ISB) at San Jose State University in San Jose. The project is the first new academic building to be built on campus in more than 30 years and the first new science facility in almost 50 years.

The eight-story building will serve the 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students within the College of Science and STEM and is the first phase of the San Jose State University’s new Science Park, a science and innovation center.

In addition to research and teaching labs, the 161,200-square-foot facility will feature specified rooms provided for student research teams to gather and work away from chemicals and instrument setups to discuss the results of projects. Each floor of the ISB will also include collaborative hubs for students and faculty to work together.

Targeting LEED Gold certification, ISB will feature modern, state-of-the-art science laboratories and research capabilities in order to meet the needs of students within the disciplines of biology, chemistry, biochemistry, biotechnology and high-performance computing.