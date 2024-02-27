Tuesday, February 27, 2024
The O’Loughlin Family Champions Center rises three stories and totals 25,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Conroy, Saint Louis University)
McCarthy Completes $20M Athletic Center at Saint Louis University

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has completed construction of the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center at Saint Louis University in St. Louis. The $20 million, 25,000-square-foot athletic center is connected to the 10,600-seat Chaifetz Arena. The three-story project will provide support services for the university’s 400-plus Billiken student athletes with programming related to academic advising, spiritual development, sports performance, nutrition, and wellness and sports psychology. The building recently earned LEED Silver certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. The project team included Hastings+Chivetta and Perkins+Will. Construction began in May 2022.

