McCarthy Completes $20M Athletic Center at Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has completed construction of the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center at Saint Louis University in St. Louis. The $20 million, 25,000-square-foot athletic center is connected to the 10,600-seat Chaifetz Arena. The three-story project will provide support services for the university’s 400-plus Billiken student athletes with programming related to academic advising, spiritual development, sports performance, nutrition, and wellness and sports psychology. The building recently earned LEED Silver certification by the U.S. Green Building Council. The project team included Hastings+Chivetta and Perkins+Will. Construction began in May 2022.