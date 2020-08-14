REBusinessOnline

McCarthy Completes $21M Johnson County Medical Examiner Facility in Kansas

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Kansas, Midwest

The 32,000-square-foot facility is located on the Johnson County Government Campus.

OLATHE, KAN. — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has completed construction of the new Johnson County medical examiner facility in Olathe. The 32,000-square-foot, single-story building is located at 11894 S. Sunset Drive in the heart of the Johnson County Government Campus. The $21 million project was designed to meet the highest standards of the National Association of Medical Examiners. The facility will help increase autopsy rates and provide data for public health officials to assist in identifying trends and emerging diseases. The project team included PGAV Architects, SmithGroup, Henderson Engineering, McClure Engineering and Confluence.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  