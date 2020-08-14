McCarthy Completes $21M Johnson County Medical Examiner Facility in Kansas

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Kansas, Midwest

The 32,000-square-foot facility is located on the Johnson County Government Campus.

OLATHE, KAN. — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has completed construction of the new Johnson County medical examiner facility in Olathe. The 32,000-square-foot, single-story building is located at 11894 S. Sunset Drive in the heart of the Johnson County Government Campus. The $21 million project was designed to meet the highest standards of the National Association of Medical Examiners. The facility will help increase autopsy rates and provide data for public health officials to assist in identifying trends and emerging diseases. The project team included PGAV Architects, SmithGroup, Henderson Engineering, McClure Engineering and Confluence.