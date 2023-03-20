McCarthy Completes $243M Banner Gateway Medical Center Expansion in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — McCarthy Building Companies has completed the $243 million, five-story Banner Gateway Medical Center tower expansion project in Gilbert.

The expansion doubles the size of the medical center campus, which is located at 1900 N. Higley Road. It is expected to add more than 600 new jobs to the center.

The 351,000-square-foot addition includes an expanded Women and Infant Services Unit with NICU, added space for inpatient cancer care by Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center (located on the same campus), and more space for surgical, emergency, endoscopy and imaging services, including four new operating rooms and a new MRI, as well as angiogram and endoscopy suites.

The tower expansion increases inpatient beds from 177 to 286 with additional shell space to accommodate future growth, and the relocation of the helipad to the new tower’s rooftop. Construction on the tower expansion began in February 2021. Some campus renovation work will continue into 2024. McCarthy completed the initial Banner Gateway Medical Center campus in 2007.