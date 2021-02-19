McCarthy Completes $252M Mirabella at ASU Continuing Care Retirement Community in Tempe, Arizona

TEMPE, ARIZ. — McCarthy Building Cos., a St. Louis-based construction company, has completed construction of Mirabella at ASU, a $252 million continuing care retirement community in Tempe. Pacific Retirement Services and University Realty were the developers for the project.

Mirabella at ASU is located at the corner of University Drive and Mill Avenue on the campus of Arizona State University (ASU), 4.5 miles from the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The community features a 20-story, 613,992-square-foot tower with 252 apartment units ranging from 751 square feet to 2,665 square feet. Portland-based Ankrom Moissan Architects designed the tower.

The community’s amenities include an indoor pool; wellness center; theater; art museum; four restaurants; event and lecture hall; game rooms; dog park; salon and spa; valet and underground parking; and a physical therapy gym.

The plan behind Mirabella was to provide a unique, university-based living for residents age 62 and older. According to ASU News, residents at Mirabella can take classes at ASU, have full access to the university’s amenities and be close to the school’s sports and cultural events.

Although focused on independent living, the community offers a full continuum of senior living care. Along with 52 healthcare units, Mirabella offers onsite healthcare services from help with activities of daily living to specialized nursing care. Additionally, the community offers a memory support program to help residents with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“ASU wants its students to become master learners, meaning individuals who are capable of learning and adapting throughout their whole lives,” Lindsey Beagley, university engagement director at Mirabella, told ASU News. “Our residents are people who know that learning doesn’t stop after they graduate, or they’ve concluded their professional careers. This is an opportunity to integrate master learners into our campus environment, which is a win-win for everyone.”

Pacific Retirement Services has opened other Mirabella communities, including one in Seattle in 2008. Mirabella has joined a group of over 100 university-based retirement communities in the US.

— Julia Sanders