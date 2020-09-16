McCarthy Completes 340,000 SF Collin College Technical Campus in Metro Dallas

Collin College Technical Campus in Allen consists of four buildings totaling 340,000 square feet.

ALLEN, TEXAS — McCarthy Building Cos. has completed construction of Collin College Technical Campus, a 340,000-square-foot civic project located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The four-building complex will serve more than 7,000 students and includes 42,000 square feet of shared classroom space for the Allen Independent School District. In addition, the facility features 192,000 square feet of technical and trade classrooms with open lab spaces, mechanical electrical and plumbing shops, welding shops, auto shops, and carpentry shops as well as campus support areas. According to local newspaper The Allen American, this campus of the public college currently has an enrollment of about 1,650 students that are taking both online and in-person classes.