REBusinessOnline

McCarthy Completes 85,000 SF Cancer Research Center in Tyler, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — St. Louis-based general contractor McCarthy Building Cos. has completed The Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute, an 85,000-square-foot healthcare project in Tyler, about 100 miles east of Dallas. The center is located on the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital campus and features specialized areas for cancer treatment provider Texas Oncology, including 30,000 square feet of clinic space for medical, radiation and gynecologic oncology services, as well as nearly 3,000 square feet of space dedicated to research. Construction began in May 2021 and topped out in March.

