Monday, February 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 171,000-square-foot replacement facility for Citizens Health includes 25 beds.
DevelopmentHealthcareKansasMidwest

McCarthy Completes Construction of $105M Hospital in Colby, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

COLBY, KAN. — McCarthy Building Cos. has completed a new medical center replacement hospital for Citizens Health in Colby, a city in rural northwest Kansas. HFG Architects designed the facility. Located adjacent to the existing property, the campus consolidates Citizens Medical Center’s services into a single location. The 171,000-square-foot, 25-bed hospital represents a $105 million investment and serves as the only hospital between Hays, Kan., and Denver.

The facility includes a full-service emergency department, inpatient beds, a surgery department with an orthopedic focus featuring four operating rooms and multiple procedure rooms, a clinic for 30 physicians and comprehensive support services, including dietary, laboratory, radiology, physical therapy and oncology. The property is among the nation’s largest hospitals funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Critical Access Hospital program.

Additional project partners include Farris Engineering, BHC Engineering, Apex Engineering, Rand Mechanical, Bart’s Electric, Midwest Drywall, Hi-Plain Doors, Dunlap Concrete and Pryor Fire Sprinkler. Sporer Land Development completed mass grading.

You may also like

ICP Acquires Remaining 134 Acres at Miami Valley...

JLL Arranges Sale of 180-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community...

Triad Real Estate Partners Brokers Sale of 94-Unit...

Joint Venture Tops Out 1 MSF Mixed-Use Project...

BCS Capital Breaks Ground on 168,840 SF Industrial...

Truist Provides $66M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project...

TDC Completes 858,600 SF Industrial Project in Northeast...

IKEA to Open 46,000 SF Store in Huntsville,...

Edged U.S. to Open New Data Center Facility...