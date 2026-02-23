McCarthy Completes Construction of $105M Hospital in Colby, Kansas

COLBY, KAN. — McCarthy Building Cos. has completed a new medical center replacement hospital for Citizens Health in Colby, a city in rural northwest Kansas. HFG Architects designed the facility. Located adjacent to the existing property, the campus consolidates Citizens Medical Center’s services into a single location. The 171,000-square-foot, 25-bed hospital represents a $105 million investment and serves as the only hospital between Hays, Kan., and Denver.

The facility includes a full-service emergency department, inpatient beds, a surgery department with an orthopedic focus featuring four operating rooms and multiple procedure rooms, a clinic for 30 physicians and comprehensive support services, including dietary, laboratory, radiology, physical therapy and oncology. The property is among the nation’s largest hospitals funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Critical Access Hospital program.

Additional project partners include Farris Engineering, BHC Engineering, Apex Engineering, Rand Mechanical, Bart’s Electric, Midwest Drywall, Hi-Plain Doors, Dunlap Concrete and Pryor Fire Sprinkler. Sporer Land Development completed mass grading.