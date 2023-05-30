McCarthy Completes Healthcare Project for Houston Methodist in Sugar Land, Texas

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — St. Louis-based general contractor McCarthy Building Cos. has completed a healthcare project in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land on behalf of the Houston Methodist healthcare system. The project comprises a six-story, 160,000-square-foot medical office building and a seven-story, 1,100-space parking garage. Page designed the project, and Jacobs served as the structural and civil engineer. Construction began in December 2021. Houston Methodist operates eight hospitals and employs roughly 30,000 people throughout the city.