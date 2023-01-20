McCarthy Completes Vertical Construction at 106-Acre Houston Methodist Cypress Hospital Campus

CYPRESS, TEXAS — St. Louis-based general contractor McCarthy Buildings Cos. has completed vertical construction at a 106-acre hospital campus in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress on behalf of the Houston Methodist health system. The campus will comprise a 570,700-square-foot, seven-story hospital and two medical office buildings totaling roughly 320,000 square feet that will be linked via a sky bridge. The development will also house a central utility plant and various open green spaces. Page is the project architect, and Walter P. Moore is the structural and civil engineer. Construction began earlier this year, and full completion is slated for late 2024. The site formerly housed 11 buildings totaling 600,000 that were occupied by Sysco Corp., all of which have been demolished.