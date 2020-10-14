REBusinessOnline

McCarthy Converts Old Warehouse into 220,000 SF Headquarters for Elliott Equipment in Omaha

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Nebraska, Office

Elliott Equipment Co. has consolidated manufacturing operations from several buildings throughout Omaha to its new headquarters.

OMAHA, NEB. — McCarthy Building Cos. has completed the conversion of a decades-old warehouse into a headquarters, manufacturing facility and showroom for Elliott Equipment Co. in Omaha. The 220,000-square-foot project includes a renovated 26,000-square-foot office building originally constructed in 1982 and a modernized 194,000-square-foot warehouse originally built in 1977. Elliott has consolidated manufacturing operations that had been spread out across five buildings in different locations across Omaha. Founded in Omaha in 1948, Elliott specializes in designing and manufacturing cranes, trucks and aerial platforms.

