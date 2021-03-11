REBusinessOnline

McCarthy, Crowther Deliver 40,000 SF Healthcare Facility in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

DALLAS — A joint venture between McCarthy Buildings Cos. and The Crowther Group has completed construction of the 40,000-square-foot Parkland Health & Hospital System’s Moody Center for Breast Health in Dallas. The outpatient clinic provides services such as surgical oncology, plastic surgery, imaging, infusion and physical therapy. The facility occupies the first floor of a 500,000-square-foot medical office building.

