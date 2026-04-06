McCarthy Delivers 134,000 SF Hospital in Northwest Georgia

RINGGOLD, GA. — McCarthy Building Cos. has delivered CommonSpirit – Memorial Hospital, a 134,000-square-foot hospital located in Ringgold, a city in Catoosa County along the Georgia-Tennessee border. The $90 million project marks the first new hospital to be delivered to the community in seven decades.

The 64-bed inpatient hospital replaces the 70-year-old Hutcheson Medical Center and connects to the existing physician office building, serving as an anchor for its medical campus. The hospital features an emergency department that includes critical care services, imaging services, operating rooms, a GI department, pharmacy, modernized kitchen and server, laboratory and a sterile processing department, as well as a chapel provided by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth. The facility also houses eight ICU rooms and 56 medical and surgery rooms, including five isolation rooms.

The site also houses Rees Skillern Cancer Institute and MaryEllen Locher Breast Cancer Center, where additional renovations were also completed to enhance patient access and operational efficiency across the campus. The Cancer Center includes a new waiting room, patient registration area, storage, stretcher alcove and a new southern entrance, while the physician office building features new administrative offices, an office for the director of nursing and a dedicated command center.

Hoefer Welker served as the design-build architect and SSR provided engineering services for the project. Approximately 37 percent of the construction work was performed by local trade services in the area.