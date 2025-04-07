McCarthy, HOK Break Ground on $145M Kedren Children’s Village Behavioral Hospital in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — McCarthy Building Co. and HOK, as the design-build team, have broken ground on Kedren Children’s Village for Kedren Community Health Center Inc. in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. Once complete, the $145 million Kedren Children’s Village will be one of the few pediatric-focused behavioral hospitals in the country and the first comprehensive behavioral health facility in South Los Angeles.

Slated for completion in summer 2027, the 103,000-square-foot campus will include three main buildings — an inpatient psychiatric facility, outpatient services including primary, urgent care and pharmacy services, and a transitional housing development. The 24-unit transitional housing development is intended for families of patients receiving care, along with homeless families or individuals served by Kedren’s mental health programs and community outreach in need of temporary accommodations.

Additionally, the campus will feature a parking structure, a physical therapy gym and an outdoor garden to offer therapeutic and recreational areas for patients’ enjoyment.

McCarthy’s design-build services include self-perform concrete, utility and drywall installation, McCarthy Mapping, parking solutions and landscape design. The company will also provide its EQUIP service, an integrated healthcare build approach that includes equipment planning services coordinated from beginning to end, effectively reducing delays and costs down the project lifespan due to equipment alterations.