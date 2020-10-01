REBusinessOnline

McCarthy Moves into New 15,000 SF Nebraska Office

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Nebraska, Office

McCarthy’s new building is situated at 4201 S. 130th St. in West Omaha.

OMAHA, NEB. — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has moved into its newly constructed office and warehouse property that will serve as the national construction company’s Nebraska office. The 15,000-square-foot development, located in West Omaha, features a single-story office building, a warehouse and an adjacent construction yard. McCarthy developed the project in conjunction with Tetrad Property Group LLC. DLR Group was the designer. The warehouse will enable the company to store construction materials and assemble some building components in advance of the jobsite.

Since entering the Omaha market in 2001, McCarthy’s Omaha team has completed more than $1 billion in construction projects. The company’s core project types include healthcare, education, laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturing, commercial, arts and entertainment and industrial. McCarthy is headquartered in St. Louis but has several other office locations across the country.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  