McCarthy Moves into New 15,000 SF Nebraska Office

McCarthy’s new building is situated at 4201 S. 130th St. in West Omaha.

OMAHA, NEB. — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has moved into its newly constructed office and warehouse property that will serve as the national construction company’s Nebraska office. The 15,000-square-foot development, located in West Omaha, features a single-story office building, a warehouse and an adjacent construction yard. McCarthy developed the project in conjunction with Tetrad Property Group LLC. DLR Group was the designer. The warehouse will enable the company to store construction materials and assemble some building components in advance of the jobsite.

Since entering the Omaha market in 2001, McCarthy’s Omaha team has completed more than $1 billion in construction projects. The company’s core project types include healthcare, education, laboratories, pharmaceutical manufacturing, commercial, arts and entertainment and industrial. McCarthy is headquartered in St. Louis but has several other office locations across the country.