Monday, October 2, 2023
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestMissouri

McCarthy to Build 14-Story Facility for SSM Health’s Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. will build a new 14-story facility with more than 200 inpatient beds for SSM Health’s Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The design-build team includes architecture and design firm HKS as well as St. Louis-based planning and design firm Lawrence Group. According to McCarthy, the new pediatric academic hospital will incorporate the latest best practices in patient and family-centered design, including large areas to accommodate families. It will also support expanded and enhanced services, including NICU, ICU, cancer, cardiology and dialysis care in a therapeutic healing environment that integrates the latest technology and research. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the new hospital will be located at Chouteau Avenue and Grand Boulevard in the city’s Midtown area. First opened in 1956, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital was the nation’s first freestanding, nonprofit Catholic children’s hospital.

