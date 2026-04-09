McCarthy Tops Out 14-Story SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Cos. has topped out construction of the 14-story, 200-bed SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The topping out ceremony signified completion of the building’s structural frame and advanced the hospital toward the planned opening in late 2027. The new facility will incorporate advanced technology, expanded specialty units and a “healing-focused environment.”

Plans call for a larger pediatric intensive care unit, new bone marrow transplant unit, increased operating room capacity, a dedicated dialysis unit and private, light-filled NICU, PICU and CVICU spaces. The project team includes Dallas-based architecture and design firm HKS Inc. and St. Louis-based planning and design firm The Lawrence Group. SSM Health is a Catholic, nonprofit health system with care delivery sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.