McCarthy Tops Out 365,000 SF Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor McCarthy Building Cos. has topped out the new 365,000-square-foot Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin, construction of which began last summer. The 52-bed facility will provide a range of services for women and children, including neonatal intensive care, pediatric intensive care, postpartum care, diagnostic imaging, acute care and urgent care. The hospital will also have an adjacent, 170,000-square-foot outpatient building that will house specialty care providers and a 1,200-space parking garage. Full completion is slated for 2024.