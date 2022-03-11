REBusinessOnline

McCarthy Tops Out 85,000 SF Cancer Care Center in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, TEXAS — St. Louis-based general contractor McCarthy Building Cos. has topped out The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute, an 85,000-square-foot healthcare project in Tyler, about 100 miles east of Dallas. The center is located on the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital campus and will feature specialized areas for cancer treatment provider Texas Oncology, including 30,000 square feet of clinic space for medical, radiation and gynecologic oncology services, as well as nearly 3,000 square feet of space dedicated to research. The property will be equipped with three linear accelerators for radiation therapy, 52 chemotherapy infusion stations, four private rooms, a patient exercise area and a pharmacy with lab services. Construction began in May 2021 and is expected to be fully complete in September.

