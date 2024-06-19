Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Plaza West Tower is slated to open in fall 2025.
DevelopmentHealthcareMidwestMissouri

McCarthy Tops Out Construction of 16-Story Tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. has topped out construction of a new 16-story patient care tower at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. The work is part of BJC HealthCare’s Campus Renewal Project, a long-term initiative to replace and renovate outdated patient care facilities on the Washington University Medical Campus. The new building, known as the Plaza West Tower, will open to patients in fall 2025.

The 660,000-square-foot facility will include seven floors of private acute inpatient rooms for heart and vascular patients (224 beds), two floors of intensive care units (56 beds), more than two floors of modern surgical prep and recovery, more than two floors of state-of-the-art medical imaging and interventional radiology, as well as two rooftop gardens, a family lounge with business center, kitchenette, quiet rooms and laundry facility. The project will also feature a kitchen and dietary center for patient meals and a public cafeteria with outdoor dining. The project team includes architect CannonDesign, consulting engineer BR+A, structural engineer Thornton Tomasetti, civil engineer Castle Contracting and landscape designer DTLS.

You may also like

Seagis Property Group Completes 178,200 SF Industrial Project...

Marquis Health Consulting Services Opens 101-Bed Skilled Nursing...

TCB Breaks Ground on 65-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project...

Stream Realty Partners Acquires 104,008 SF Halsted Pershing...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.5M Sale of Multifamily...

Noble Self Storage Breaks Ground on 130,000 SF...

Woodhouse Spa to Open at Rosedale Center in...

Concord Summit Capital Arranges $75M Construction Financing for...

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inks 444,600 SF...