McClellan Business Park in Sacramento Expands with Addition of Lions Gate Hotel

Located in McClellan Park, Lions Gate Hotel features 112 rooms, a swimming pool, business center and proximity to the Sacramento McClellan Airport.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — McClellan Business Park, a privately-owned, 3,000-acre mixed-use project in Sacramento, has acquired Lions Gate Hotel, located at 3410 Westover St. in McClellan Park, a census-designated place in Sacramento County. Oceanic Victorville LP, which owned the property since 2017, will remain under contract to operate the historic hotel.

From 1938 to 2000, the 112-room asset served as military housing for McClellan Air Force Base. The property was renovated in 2019 and is adjacent to The Officer’s Club, a restaurant and event center also owned by McClellan Business Park. The hotel features a business center, room service, a swimming pool, ample parking and proximity to the Sacramento McClellan Airport.

