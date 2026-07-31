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At 43,500 square feet, the property is among the largest privately developed medical office projects in Valparaiso.
AcquisitionsHealthcareIndianaMidwest

McColly Bennett Negotiates $15M Sale of Medical Office Building in Valparaiso, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

VALPARAISO, IND. — McColly Bennett Commercial Advantage has negotiated the $15 million sale of a 43,500-square-foot medical office building in Valparaiso. The seller, Viking Medical Center, acquired and envisioned the future of the unfinished building two years ago. Construction on the building launched in 2018 when it was envisioned as a dialysis center. However, due to financial issues, the original tenant never took occupancy and the building sat incomplete and vacant until Viking Medical Center acquired the property and hired Hasse Construction to complete the build-out of the Class A medical facility. The two-story building features three elevators, a covered patient drop-off canopy, dedicated covered physician and staff parking and visitor parking for 182 vehicles. Adriana Gomez and Jeff Bennett of McColly Bennett marketed the property.

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