McCombs Enterprises to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Locally based development and investment firm McComb Enterprises will undertake a multifamily conversion project in downtown San Antonio. The project will transform the historic 31-story Tower Life Building at 310 S. Saint Mary’s St., which was originally built in 1929, into a 242-unit apartment complex. The development will be known as Tower Life Residences and will include penthouses and retail space. Amenities will include a library, lounges, bar spaces, workspaces, entertainment areas and private event rooms, as well as 5,000 square feet of rooftop gardens. McCombs is redeveloping the building in partnership with J. Jeffers Co. Project partners include Front Porch Design Group, Alamo Architects and Jordan Foster Construction. The first residences are expected to be available for occupancy next fall.