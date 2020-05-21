REBusinessOnline

McCord Development Buys 201-Acre Tract Adjacent to Houston’s Generation Park

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Texas

HOUSTON — McCord Development has purchased a 201-acre tract in northeast Houston that will be an addition to the 4,200-acre Generation Park master-planned development, from Chicago-based power company Exelon Generation Co Inc. Specific development plans were not disclosed, but the buyer stated that the site would feature commercial uses and would be part of a future network of trails and parks that connects each region of Generation Park. David Cook, Jeff Peden and Scott Miller of Cushman & Wakefield worked with Will Condrey, Kayla Black and Ben Sample of Cresa Global Inc. to represent Exelon Generation in the sale of the land. Since 2017, Generation Park has seen more than $1 billion in commercial development, including 438,000 square feet of office space, 490,000 square feet of retail space, 908,000 square feet of industrial space, 251 luxury apartment units and two colleges. Another 2.1 million square feet of new construction is currently under development with more in the development pipeline.

