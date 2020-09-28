REBusinessOnline

McCord Development Opens Boston Office, Acquires 64,736 SF Life Sciences Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

BOSTON — McCord Development, the firm behind the 4,200-acre Generation Park master-planned community in Houston, has opened a Boston office and acquired a 64,736-square-foot life sciences building. The property is located west of the city at 30 Bearfoot Road in Northborough and was formerly occupied by British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline. The seller was Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

