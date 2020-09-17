REBusinessOnline

McCord to Develop 101,000 SF Medical Office Building in Houston’s Redemption Square

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

Medical-Office-Generation-Park

The new medical office building at Redemption Square in Generation Park is expected to be complete in 2023.

HOUSTON — McCord Development will build a 101,000-square-foot medical office building within Redemption Square, a mixed-use district within the 4,200-acre Generation Park master-planned development in northeast Houston. Designed by Kirksey Architecture, the five-story building will feature a glass façade with views of the adjacent West Lake Park, ground-floor locker rooms with showers and access to Generation Park’s network of hiking trails. McCord expects to begin construction next year and to complete the project in 2023.

