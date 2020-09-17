McCord to Develop 101,000 SF Medical Office Building in Houston’s Redemption Square

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

The new medical office building at Redemption Square in Generation Park is expected to be complete in 2023.

HOUSTON — McCord Development will build a 101,000-square-foot medical office building within Redemption Square, a mixed-use district within the 4,200-acre Generation Park master-planned development in northeast Houston. Designed by Kirksey Architecture, the five-story building will feature a glass façade with views of the adjacent West Lake Park, ground-floor locker rooms with showers and access to Generation Park’s network of hiking trails. McCord expects to begin construction next year and to complete the project in 2023.