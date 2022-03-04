REBusinessOnline

McCormack Commercial Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Meacham-Commerce-Center-Fort-Worth

Meacham Commerce Center in Fort Worth will ultimately consist of 1.3 million square feet of industrial space across four buildings.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Houston-based developer McCormack Commercial has broken ground on Meacham Commerce Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth. Meacham Commerce Center will consist of four buildings with cross-dock and rear-load configurations that will be situated on an 80-acre site on the city’s north side. The first building will span 334,750 square feet and will feature 36-foot clear heights and parking for 240 cars and 103 trailers. Completion of that building is slated for the third quarter. Holt Lunsford has been tapped as the leasing agent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  