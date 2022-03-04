McCormack Commercial Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Industrial Project in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Meacham Commerce Center in Fort Worth will ultimately consist of 1.3 million square feet of industrial space across four buildings.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Houston-based developer McCormack Commercial has broken ground on Meacham Commerce Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth. Meacham Commerce Center will consist of four buildings with cross-dock and rear-load configurations that will be situated on an 80-acre site on the city’s north side. The first building will span 334,750 square feet and will feature 36-foot clear heights and parking for 240 cars and 103 trailers. Completion of that building is slated for the third quarter. Holt Lunsford has been tapped as the leasing agent.