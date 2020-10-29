McCormick to Open 1.8 MSF Distribution Center in Metro Baltimore

SPARROWS POINT, MD. — McCormick & Co. Inc. will open a 1.8 million-square-foot distribution center in Sparrows Point. The facility will be the largest in the food manufacturer and distributor’s portfolio. The Baltimore-based company plans to consolidate several jobs and distribution warehouses to the new location upon completion, which is slated for the second half of 2022. The new facility will be situated within Trade Point Atlantic Industrial Park, 12 miles south of the Port of Baltimore. Other tenants within the industrial park include Under Armour, Amazon and Perdue Foods. McCormick will host a groundbreaking ceremony at the site Thursday, Nov. 12. The developer and design team were not disclosed.