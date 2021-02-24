McCraney Acquires 40 Acres in Ocoee, Florida for Spec Industrial Park Development

OCOEE, FLA. — McCraney Property Co., a private industrial real estate development and investment firm, has acquired 40 acres in an off-market assemblage of three parcels just south of East Fullers Cross Road in Ocoee. The purchase price was not disclosed. The company plans to develop Progress Commerce Park, a six-building, Class A speculative industrial park totaling 480,560 square feet. Currently, the proposed site plan is under review with the City of Ocoee, as well as a zoning change request. If approved, Progress Commerce Park will be developed in three phases. The sellers are Lawrence Levin, Patricia Donahue, Thomas West and West & West LLC, according to Orlando Business Journal. Neither the seller’s nor McCraney Property had brokers in the acquisition.