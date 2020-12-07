McCraney Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Park Near Port of Savannah

GARDEN CITY, GA. — McCraney Property Co. has broken ground on Main Gate Logistics, a four-building, 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park in Garden City. The asset will be situated at 1 Prosperity Drive, eight miles west of the Garden City Terminal at the Port of Savannah. West Palm Beach, Fla.-based McCraney expects to deliver the first building in the third quarter of 2021 and be fully built out by the first quarter of 2022. The four buildings will feature ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting and a range of 180- to 195-foot truck courts, 32-foot to 36-foot clear heights, 54 to 96 docks and 41 to 124 trailer parking spaces. Evans Construction is the general contractor, and Ware Malcomb is the architect. All four buildings are being built on a speculative basis.