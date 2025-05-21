McCraney Obtains $84M Financing for 1 MSF Industrial Property in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — McCraney Property Co. has obtained $84 million in senior financing for Phase I of Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms, a 1 million-square-foot industrial development in Savannah. The three-building property is situated approximately 16 miles from the Port of Savannah.

Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo and Nicole Barba of JLL arranged the financing package, which includes a three-year, floating-rate loan through Truist. McCraney delivered the three rear-load distribution buildings in 2024. The facilities, which were nearly 85 percent leased at the time of financing, feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, dock doors and ESFR sprinklers.

Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms is expected to span 4.4 million square feet across nine buildings at full build-out.