Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The three-building Phase I of Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms is situated approximately 16 miles from the Port of Savannah.
GeorgiaIndustrialLoansSoutheast

McCraney Obtains $84M Financing for 1 MSF Industrial Property in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — McCraney Property Co. has obtained $84 million in senior financing for Phase I of Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms, a 1 million-square-foot industrial development in Savannah. The three-building property is situated approximately 16 miles from the Port of Savannah.

Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo and Nicole Barba of JLL arranged the financing package, which includes a three-year, floating-rate loan through Truist. McCraney delivered the three rear-load distribution buildings in 2024. The facilities, which were nearly 85 percent leased at the time of financing, feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, dock doors and ESFR sprinklers.

Logistics 16 at Ottawa Farms is expected to span 4.4 million square feet across nine buildings at full build-out.

You may also like

PEBB Enterprises, Banyan Development Sell Shopping Center in...

Berkadia Brokers $31M Sale of Build-to-Rent Community in...

MMCC Arranges $13.3M Refinancing for Emergency Hospital in...

SouthState Banks Signs 40,000 SF Office Lease in...

S3 Capital Provides $46.5M Construction Loan for Denton...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 94,931 SF Industrial Lease...

Metro Loft, DWREI Receive $720M in Financing for...

City National Bank Provides $14.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $6.2M in Financing for Medical...