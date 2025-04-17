Thursday, April 17, 2025
McCraney Property Obtains $55M Refinancing for Southeast Industrial Portfolio

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — McCraney Property Co. has obtained three loans totaling $55 million for the refinancing of a Class A industrial portfolio in the Southeast. Melissa Rose, Michael DiCosimo and Nicole Barba of JLL arranged the three non-recourse loans on behalf of the Orlando-based industrial developer. The direct lenders were not disclosed.

Built between 2023 and 2024, the portfolio includes 41 Logistics in Adairsville, Ga. (390,498 square feet); Royal Palm Logistics in Royal Palm Beach, Fla. (128,684 square feet); and Davidson 85 in Concord, N.C. (146,628 square feet). The portfolio was 94.7 percent leased at the time of financing to a diverse tenant roster.

The refinancing comprised a $25.8 million loan for 41 Logistics, a $16 million loan for Royal Palm Logistics and a $13.2 million loan for Davidson 85.

