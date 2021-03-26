McCraney Purchases 150 Acres in Charlotte, Plans to Develop 1.2 MSF Industrial Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — McCraney Property Co. has purchased 150 acres in an off-market assemblage of four parcels at the intersection of Garrison Road and West Boulevard in Charlotte. This transaction is believed to be the last remaining premium parcel in Charlotte’s Southwest Airport industrial submarket.

If the site plan is approved by the City of Charlotte, McCraney will build 485 Logistics Industrial Park, a speculative, Class A industrial park encompassing approximately 1.2 million square feet across five buildings. The new park would bring McCraney’s Charlotte portfolio to more than 2 million square feet.

Christopher Skibinski and Chris Loyd of Avison Young represented one of the four sellers in the land transaction.