REBusinessOnline

McCraney Sells 201,600 SF 85 Logistics Park in Metro Greenville to Pall Corp.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

85 Logistics

85 Logistics Park is a 201,600-square-foot, speculative industrial building located on 18.6 acres at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan.

DUNCAN, S.C. — McCraney Property Co. has sold 85 Logistics Park, a 201,600-square-foot, speculative industrial building located on 18.6 acres at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan. This property is the first location in South Carolina for the new owner and buyer, Pall Corp., a global manufacturer of high-tech filtration, separation and purification products servicing the advanced manufacturing, food and life sciences industries. The sales price was not disclosed.

The addition of Pall Corp. to the Greenville-Spartanburg industrial submarket will result in the addition of 425 new jobs, according to Joseph Curley of McCraney. Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict of CBRE represented McCraney in the transaction. Frank Larsen of CBRE represented the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews