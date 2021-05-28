McCraney Sells 201,600 SF 85 Logistics Park in Metro Greenville to Pall Corp.

85 Logistics Park is a 201,600-square-foot, speculative industrial building located on 18.6 acres at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan.

DUNCAN, S.C. — McCraney Property Co. has sold 85 Logistics Park, a 201,600-square-foot, speculative industrial building located on 18.6 acres at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan. This property is the first location in South Carolina for the new owner and buyer, Pall Corp., a global manufacturer of high-tech filtration, separation and purification products servicing the advanced manufacturing, food and life sciences industries. The sales price was not disclosed.

The addition of Pall Corp. to the Greenville-Spartanburg industrial submarket will result in the addition of 425 new jobs, according to Joseph Curley of McCraney. Trey Pennington and Jeff Benedict of CBRE represented McCraney in the transaction. Frank Larsen of CBRE represented the buyer.