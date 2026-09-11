McDermott Will & Schulte Signs 150,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — McDermott Will & Schulte has signed a 150,000-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The global law firm will occupy the entirety of floors 31 through 37 at 343 Madison Avenue, a 46-story, 930,000-square-foot building that is currently under construction. The firm’s footprint will encompass some 330 offices and will include an outdoor terrace. Occupancy is slated for fall 2029. BXP, the REIT formerly known as Boston Properties, owns 343 Madison. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations.