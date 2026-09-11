Friday, September 11, 2026
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343-Madison-Ave.-Manhattan
Following global investment and insurance organization Starr, which signed a 275,000-square-foot lease at 343 Madison Avenue in December 2025, law firm McDermott Will & Schulte is the second tenant to commit to a six-figure footprint at the project.
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

McDermott Will & Schulte Signs 150,000 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — McDermott Will & Schulte has signed a 150,000-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The global law firm will occupy the entirety of floors 31 through 37 at 343 Madison Avenue, a 46-story, 930,000-square-foot building that is currently under construction. The firm’s footprint will encompass some 330 offices and will include an outdoor terrace. Occupancy is slated for fall 2029. BXP, the REIT formerly known as Boston Properties, owns 343 Madison. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations.

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