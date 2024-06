HOUSTON — The McDonald Group, a hospitality owner-operator led by restaurateur Mack McDonald, will open a 15,858-square-foot restaurant in Uptown Houston. The restaurant will be located within the 28-story 5POP office building and will be operated under the Mack Allen’s upscale seafood brand. David Littwitz with Littwitz Investments represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Crystal Allen with Transwestern represented the South Florida-based landlord, CP Group.