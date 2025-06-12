Thursday, June 12, 2025
Ekos Cadenza's amenities include a swimming pool, wet bar, fitness center, game room, media center, pickleball court and clubhouse.
McDowell Housing Completes 160-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Naples, Florida

by John Nelson

NAPLES, FLA. — McDowell Housing Partners (MHP) has completed the construction of Ekos Cadenza, a 160-unit affordable seniors housing community in Naples. This marks MHP’s second phase of development at the site. The first phase, which also comprises 160 units of affordable housing for seniors, opened in October 2024.

Totaling five stories, Ekos Cadenza features studio, one- and two-bedroom residences ranging from 527 to 1,007 square feet. Amenities include a swimming pool, wet bar, fitness center, game room, media center, pickleball court and clubhouse. The Healthcare Network of Southwest Florida will provide onsite healthcare services to residents, with Collier County administering a daily meal program.

Nineteen apartments will be reserved for seniors earning at or below 30 percent of the area median income (AMI), and 119 units will be reserved for seniors earning at or below 60 percent of AMI. Monthly rents will range from $529 to $1,406.

