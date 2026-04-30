McDowell Housing, Miami Jewish Health Open $139M Affordable Senior Living Community

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — McDowell Housing Partners and Miami Jewish Health have completed the development of Douglas Gardens Senior Health and Living, a new affordable seniors housing community located in Pembroke Pines, roughly 25 miles northwest of Miami. Now open, the community totals 410 units reserved for residents age 55 and older earning 30, 60 and 100 percent of the area median income.

Amenities at the community include a pond with walking paths, theater room, business center and multiple indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. Development costs for the project totaled $139 million.

This marks the third project completed in partnership by McDowell Housing and Miami Jewish Health. ANF Group served as the construction manager. The project team also included engineer and landscape designer Keith & Associates, REPRTWAR Architecture and Design and interior designer Jewel Toned Interiors.