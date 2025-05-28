McDowell Housing Partners to Develop 144-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FLA. — McDowell Housing Partners, an affordable housing developer and investor with offices in Miami and Dallas, plans to develop Ekos on Evans, a 144-unit community in Fort Myers. The firm recently closed on the acquisition of the 9.3-acre site at 3501 Evans Ave., which is situated less than two miles from downtown Fort Myers.

Set for completion in fourth-quarter 2026, Ekos on Evans will feature five garden-style apartment buildings housing one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 644 to 1,161 square feet. The units will be income-restricted for households earning 30, 60 and 70 percent of the area median income (AMI). Amenities will include a clubhouse, computer room, fitness room, terrace, grills, swimming pool, playground/tot lot and a dog park.

McDowell Housing is receiving $17 million in support through Lee County’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding, which is designated for areas impacted by Hurricane Ian. The developer is also using 4 percent low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC) to fund the development.