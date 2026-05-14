Thursday, May 14, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Marriott Downtown Frederick at Carroll Creek will be situated on 2.2 acres in downtown Frederick, Md., and feature more than 20,000 square feet of conference and event space, including a rooftop terrace. (Rendering courtesy of Plamondon Hospitality Partners)
DevelopmentHospitalityLoansMarylandSoutheast

MCEC Closes $43M C-PACE Loan for Marriott Downtown Frederick Hotel in Maryland

by John Nelson

FREDERICK, MD. — The Maryland Clean Energy Center (MCEC) has closed a $43 million loan for the development of the Marriott Downtown Frederick at Carroll Creek, a 204-room hotel underway in downtown Frederick. The Maryland Property Assessed Clean Energy (MDPACE) transaction represents the largest C-PACE loan in Maryland to date, according to MCEC, which is the administrator of the MDPACE program.

Nuveen Green Capital provided the 30-year, fixed-rate financing on behalf of the locally based developer, Plamondon Hospitality Partners. The C-PACE financing will fund sustainable initiatives at the property including advanced insulation, roofing, windows, HVAC systems, LED lighting, low-flow water fixtures and hot water systems.

The Marriott Downtown Frederick at Carroll Creek will be situated on 2.2 acres at 20 S. Carroll St. and feature more than 20,000 square feet of conference and event space, including a rooftop terrace and flexible indoor-outdoor venues. The hotel will also have two restaurants (one creekside and one rooftop bar and restaurant), a lobby bar and a coffee shop and market. The hotel’s target opening date was not released.

You may also like

Hillwood Underway on Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Emerson, Philip Roper Deliver 201-Unit Apartment Community in...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $53.7M Agency Refinancing for...

Tailwind Group Buys 543-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Oak Street Capital Arranges $15M Construction Loan for...

Seven New Tenants to Open at Verrado Marketplace...

Construction Begins on First Amusement Park Ride at...

SF Capital Group Arranges $32M Acquisition Loan for...