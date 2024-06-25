Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CenterLinks Business Park features nine warehouses spanning 450,000 square feet that were leased to 40 tenants at the time of sale. (Photo courtesy of McGarvey Development)
McGarvey Development Sells CenterLinks Business Park in Fort Myers to EQT Exeter for $92.5M

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — McGarvey Development has sold CenterLinks Business Park, a 41-acre property in Fort Myers, to EQT Exeter for $92.5 million. Situated along Oriole Road west of I-75, the property features nine warehouses spanning 450,000 square feet that were leased to 40 tenants at the time of sale. CenterLinks features 100 percent dock-high flex units as well as space that can be used as office or medical office.

Four years after breaking ground, McGarvey Development began receiving acquisition offers from private equity firms when the park was about 90 percent built out. A chance encounter between longtime acquaintances McGarvey president John McGarvey and Ward Fitzgerald, global CEO of EQT Exeter, led to the acquisition, which is the largest industrial sales price in the history of Southwest Florida’s Lee County, according to McGarvey.

