LIVINGSTON, N.J. — McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia PC has signed a 13,558-square-foot office lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Livingston. The law firm is taking space at The Eisenhauer, a Class A campus located at 290 W. Mount Pleasant Ave. Jon Meisel, Erin Wenzler and Dan Casey of CBRE represented the landlord, Eastman Cos., in the lease negotiations. Fred Hyatt and Ignatius Armenia of JLL represented the tenant.